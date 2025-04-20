Mohali: Four startups secure funding at Chandigarh University’s summit

Four out of 55 shortlisted startups secured investment pledges from venture capitalists (VCs) during ‘North India Incubators & Capital Summit (NIICS) 2025,’ organised by Chandigarh University’s Technology Business Incubator (TBI). The two-day summit brought together over 100 incubators, 250 startups, 20+ venture capitalists, angel investors, and entrepreneurs from eight north Indian states. (HT Photo)

The summit witnessed the launch of four Chandigarh University startups, Chem0, Vertexlabs, Plobbo AI, and Medoc Health. These ventures, founded by university students, focus on fields ranging from AI-powered chemistry simulations to healthcare automation, social networking tools, and investor-startup matchmaking platforms.

During panel discussion, Abhishek Kakkar, vice-president of Investments at Indian Angel Network, noted the role of government schemes in fuelling startup growth beyond metro cities.

Amit Singhal, founding partner at Fluid Ventures, advised startup founders to prioritise product development over fundraising and leverage government grants for scaling ideas.

The summit also featured sector-based pavilions focusing on AI, Health & Wellness, etc.