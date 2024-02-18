Mohali gearing up with CCTVcameras to catch speed demons

Speedsters beware! Mohali police are arming themselves with high-tech CCTV cameras, with focus on 20 vulnerable intersections, to keep a check on speeding, a primary cause of fatal accidents in the district. After failing five times, the Punjab Police Housing Corporation has finally allotted work tenders for installation of the much-awaited CCTVs to curb road mishaps. (HT File Photo)

After failing five times, the Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) has finally allotted work tenders for installation of the much-awaited CCTVs to curb road mishaps.

In 2023, the district had recorded a whopping 300 deaths in 500 road accidents, while 296 more people died in 494 mishaps in 2022.

To be installed at a cost of ₹17.70 crore, the 405 CCTV cameras are expected to rein in reckless driving, by way of prompt e-challans, thereby bringing down accidents and subsequent fatalities.

The installation work is expected to be completed by August 2024, following which police will start issuing e-challans.

The high-tech equipment will also help bring down other traffic violations, including red light jump, helmetless riding, triple riding, driving in wrong direction, besides detection of wanted and stolen vehicles, and tracking movement of criminals.

The cameras will be monitored at the Command and Control Centre set up at the Sohana police station in Sector 79, Mohali, and the system will be integrated with Sarathi and Vahan applications for e-challans.

Data prepared by Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre shows that a significant 62% of the total road fatalities reported in 2022 came from six areas of Mohali — Airport Road, Sohana, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru and Dera Bassi, and all these areas have little to no CCTV coverage.

In neighbouring Chandigarh, over 7 lakh traffic violators were challaned in the first 10 months of 2023 through CCTV cameras installed under the Smart City project. This also helped the police generate a revenue of over ₹8 crore through penalties.

Vulnerable points identified

In the first phase, CCTV cameras will be installed at Chawla Chowk crossing; Phase 3/5 crossing; Madanpur Chowk (two locations); Micros Tower at Phase 2/3A crossing; Max Hospital; Sunny Enclave gate; IISER Chowk; Airport Chowk; Cheema Boiler Chowk; Radha Soami Chowk; Gurdwara Shaheedan Chowk; Landran (two chowks); PCA stadium crossing (Phase 9/10); Dairy T-point (Landran/Banur Road); Sector 105/106 dividing road; Purab Apartments crossing; Ajit Press T-point (Sector 90/Phase 8b dividing road); Phase 7 crossing; near TDI/Gillco gate and from Airport Chowk towards Zirakpur road.

A total of 216 automatic number plate recognition cameras will be installed at these junctions, along with 104 bullet cameras, 63 red-light violation detection cameras and 22 pan, tilt and zoom cameras, all with high quality video and audio recording facility.

Project allotted after 6 tenders

Earlier, even as Mohali roads continued to be death traps for commuters, the CCTV project had hit a roadblock in December last year, as the lowest bidder for the project had quoted ₹25.46 crore, much higher than the tender price.

Notably, PPHC has now allotted the work tender to Technosys Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd that also installed cameras in the parking lots and adjacent streets of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A high-level, five-member technical committee of PPHC invited tenders for the sixth time on January 1, 2024, following which two bidders submitted their tenders.

Out of the two, Technosys Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd qualified for the financial bid that was opened on February 12.

After demonstration at the Sector 68/80 chowk, the work tender was allotted to the aforesaid firm that had submitted a bid of ₹17.70 crore on February 13.

According to officials, the CCTV cameras installed for the demo recorded an accuracy of over 93% against the requirement of 90%.

“We have disrupted the market, as previously most of the quotations were higher. Now since we have created a new benchmark with much lower cost, it will be difficult for other vendors to quote higher prices for similar projects in future,” said Sharad Satya Chauhan, special DGP, Punjab, and MD, PPHC.

He added that after getting much higher quotations from bidders, a team led by Ranjodh Singh Manhas, chief engineer, PPHC, visited Delhi to ascertain the actual cost and saved over ₹7 crore for the Punjab government.

Notably, the PPHC had a budget of over ₹15.71 crore for the installation of these cameras. While ₹10.84 crore were sanctioned for installation of cameras in 2020, an additional ₹4.87 crore were sanctioned to Mohali police last year by the present state government.