Mohali | GMADA’s urban forest project gasping for air
A first-of-its-kind project for Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the planned urban forest in Sector 97 has run into rough weather as authorities said they are reviewing the project’s viability and mulling a change of site.
GMADA had originally procured the land UniWorld City, Sector 97, from Unitech builders around ten years ago to develop a city park. In March last year, however, the body proposed development of a near-35-acre forest area, which entailed the plantation of varieties of trees, both medicinal and others, at the cost of ₹32 crore instead of building a city park.
In December last year, GMADA floated the tenders to hire a private firm to maintain the area, which was to be developed in 18 months, for a three-year period. A pre-bid meeting called on April 11 this year, however, was later cancelled.
GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said the viability of the project was currently being reviewed, before mentioning the possibility of a change in location.
Unitech resident welfare association, Sector 97, president Dr Megha Singh, meanwhile, said the land that GMADA was to develop has been classified as ‘prime land and was earmarked for a city park project 15 years ago, before alleging that a few GMADA officials, in connivance with encroachers, were stopping the development of the land.
Megha Singh added that they would take the issue up with higher authorities and the Punjab chief minister.
Notably, the project was GMADA’s first attempt at developing a dedicated forest cover in the city.
Another GMADA official who did not wish to be named said the aim was to develop a novel, dedicated green belt or forest area to mark a shift from city parks. The official added that the decision to review the project was taken by senior GMADA officials.
-
Mohali: 29 acres of panchayat land freed in Abhipur village
As part of a statewide drive, the Punjab department of rural development and panchayats on Thursday freed 29 acres of panchayat land at Abhipur village under Block Majri near New Chandigarh. In 2017, one Captain Bikramjit Singh (retired) had contested assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district and lost. After the elections, he remained the spokesperson of the party for a long time.
-
7 Punjab Engineering College students bag packages of ₹64.5 LPA from Apple
Seven final-year computer science engineering students of Punjab Engineering College have received offers of ₹64.5 lakh per annum from Apple during this year's placement drive. A total of 509 of the 600 final-year students of the college have been placed this year. This includes 113 students of CSE, followed by 98 of electronics and communication engineering and 96 of electrical engineering.
-
Ludhiana | 2 arrested with 22 phones, 12 bikes
Two people were arrested with 12 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons on Thursday. The accused are Suraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Fourteen more phones were recovered from the accused. Other Briefs Man booked forging son's signature to sell his bike Ludhiana A man was booked for forging the signatures of his son to sell the latter's Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on Thursday.
-
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
-
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
