Mohali: Gold theft case cracked with arrest of domestic help, 3 accomplices

Over a month after burglars decamped with gold and cash from a house hosting a wedding in Sector 77, police have cracked the case with the arrest of the family’s domestic help, hired five months ago to take care of a baby. Police officials giving details about the incident. (HT)

Police have also arrested her three male accomplices, leading to the recovery of 37 tolas of the stolen gold jewellery and ₹1.5 lakh in cash, along with a .30-bore pistol and two live cartridges. Some furniture and electronic items purchased using the stolen money, along with the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car used in the crime, were also recovered.

Apart from the domestic help, Neha Dhamija, 26, the other accused have been identified as Balkar Singh, alias Bobby, 21; Jas Karan Singh, alias Jass, 26; and Pritpal Singh, alias Arshi, 19. Police said Pritpal was previously also booked under the NDPS Act.

Police had launched a probe on the complaint of Prashotam Vashisht, a resident of Sunam in Sangrur district. He had told police that he had been staying at his sister’s house in Sector 77 for his niece’s wedding, when a briefcase containing jewellery and other valuable items were stolen from his room during the night on February 14.

After registering an FIR at the Sohana police station, police tracked down the accused with the help of technical inputs and human sources.

According to police, some of the accused were arrested from McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh on March 11, while another accused was nabbed from Ludhiana bus stand.

Their questioning revealed that Neha Dhamija, who had been working as a domestic help for the family, was aware of the valuables kept in the house. Police said she allegedly shared this information with her accomplices and helped plan the theft.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they used some of the stolen money to buy a pistol and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly to commit more crimes. They also revealed that after stealing the jewellery and cash, they threw some stolen items into Neelon Canal in Ludhiana.

The operation was supervised by SP (City) Dilpreet Singh and DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal, while the Sohana police station team, led by SHO Sunil Kumar and the CIA staff, carried out the investigation.

Police said the accused remained in custody and further investigation was underway.