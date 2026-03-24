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    Mohali: Grocery store goods gutted in Dhakoli

    Eyewitnesses said they noticed a thick smoke billowing out of the store and alerted the shop owner; the trader claimed that goods worth lakhs were gutted

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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    A fire in a grocery store destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees, triggering panic in Dhakoli’s MS Enclave on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 7 am at a general store, where flames rapidly engulfed the shop. Preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

    Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour . (Picture only for representational purpose)
    Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour . (Picture only for representational purpose)

    Eyewitnesses said they noticed a thick smoke billowing out of the store and alerted the shop owner. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire premises. Fire officials rushed to the spot after receiving information at around 7.30 am. Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour before bringing it under control, officials said.

    Shop owner Manish Goyal said goods worth lakhs had been destroyed. Authorities confirmed that the shop was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Grocery Store Goods Gutted In Dhakoli
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