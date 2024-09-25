Mohali: Juvenile detained for killing 45-year-old man in Dhakoli

: A day after the body of a 45-year-old man was found dumped in a drain in Vasant Vihar, Phase-3, Dhakoli, the police detained a 15-year-old juvenile on Monday. The juvenile has been booked for murder at the Dhakoli police station in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Police also recovered two bricks, a sword, a knife, a kada and a stick used in the crime by the juvenile, who is a school dropout. The juvenile killed the victim in two attempts after they exchanged heated arguments on an issue related to the victim’s son, who is behind bars, police said.

“The victim was returning home after dropping his contractor when he met the juvenile on the way. The victim’s son is also in jail and they both had some argument over it which escalated further. The juvenile, who carried a sword, attacked the victim and fled leaving him in a pool of blood around 12 am. The juvenile went home and took a bath and again reached the spot after an hour to attack the victim with bricks. After killing him, he dumped the body in the drain,” DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill said, adding that police are yet to check the criminal record of the juvenile.

The body of the victim, identified as Mukesh Kumar, a daily wage labourer, of the said area, was spotted by the morning walkers at 6 am on Monday.

The area residents informed the police following which senior police officials along with a forensic team reached the spot and the body was fished out.

Police had recovered a wooden stick besides two bricks having blood stains from the spot.

While Mukesh’s wife works as a domestic help, his elder son was earlier arrested in an NDPS case.

“My husband on Sunday returned home around 8.30 pm along with his contractor. After having drinks at home, he went to drop the contractor home, but he did not return the entire night. I got to know the next morning that someone killed him,” said Sheila Devi, 44, the victim’s wife.

