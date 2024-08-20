Mohali mall evacuated after bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Panic gripped visitors and employees after police teams reached VR Punjab Mall, Balongi, on Monday afternoon on being alerted about a bomb threat. Bomb squad and police teams at VR Punjab Mall in Mohali after the bomb threat on Monday. (HT Photo)

The mall was immediately evacuated by the police teams led by superintendent of police (SP, Rural) Manpreet Singh, Kharar deputy superintendent police (DSP) Karan Sandhu and area station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh.

The mall officials, according to police, had received a bomb threat through an e-mail, following which police were informed.

“After receiving information, we immediately reached the mall, along with the bomb squad, dog squad, anti-sabotage team, fire brigade teams, forensic team and ambulances. We evacuated the mall immediately as per protocol to ensure public safety. We conducted thorough checks in the mall for four hours. Fortunately, nothing suspicious was found. It was a hoax threat,” said SP Singh, adding that further probe was underway.

Police officials familiar with the matter said a bag was found at an isolated spot inside the mall, but it had nothing dangerous.

After checking the mall premises and briefing the security staff, police reopened the gates for visitors after over two hours. Many moviegoers were seen complaining after they missed their shows due to the evacuation.