 Mohali mall evacuated after bomb threat, turns out to be hoax - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali mall evacuated after bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 20, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The mall was immediately evacuated by the police teams led by superintendent of police (SP, Rural) Manpreet Singh, Kharar deputy superintendent police (DSP) Karan Sandhu and area station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh.

Panic gripped visitors and employees after police teams reached VR Punjab Mall, Balongi, on Monday afternoon on being alerted about a bomb threat.

Bomb squad and police teams at VR Punjab Mall in Mohali after the bomb threat on Monday. (HT Photo)
Bomb squad and police teams at VR Punjab Mall in Mohali after the bomb threat on Monday. (HT Photo)

The mall was immediately evacuated by the police teams led by superintendent of police (SP, Rural) Manpreet Singh, Kharar deputy superintendent police (DSP) Karan Sandhu and area station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh.

The mall officials, according to police, had received a bomb threat through an e-mail, following which police were informed.

“After receiving information, we immediately reached the mall, along with the bomb squad, dog squad, anti-sabotage team, fire brigade teams, forensic team and ambulances. We evacuated the mall immediately as per protocol to ensure public safety. We conducted thorough checks in the mall for four hours. Fortunately, nothing suspicious was found. It was a hoax threat,” said SP Singh, adding that further probe was underway.

Police officials familiar with the matter said a bag was found at an isolated spot inside the mall, but it had nothing dangerous.

After checking the mall premises and briefing the security staff, police reopened the gates for visitors after over two hours. Many moviegoers were seen complaining after they missed their shows due to the evacuation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali mall evacuated after bomb threat, turns out to be hoax
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On