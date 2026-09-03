Mohali man booked for cheating senior citizen of car, cash

Sohana Police have booked a Phase-7 resident for allegedly duping a 68-year-old man of ₹4 lakh and a Toyota Innova Hycross worth ₹33 lakh on the pretext of securing school admissions for his grandchildren. Police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

According to the complaint, accused Gagandeep Singh Dhillon introduced himself to complainant Sunder Lal, a resident of Phase-3B2, as the chairman of Balmiki Sarparast Sabha, Phase-7, Mohali. He allegedly promised to secure admission for Lal’s grandson and granddaughter at Vivek High School, Sector 38, and Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, besides a nursery seat in a Sector 24 school.

Dhillon allegedly took ₹4 lakh from Lal in cash while citing admission fees and other expenses. However, he neither secured the admissions nor returned the money.

The complaint also alleged that Dhillon took Lal’s Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid VX (PB-65-BN-5490) on the pretext of travelling to Amritsar. On April 6, 2026, he allegedly showed interest and agreed to purchase the vehicle for ₹33 lakh and took an affidavit from Lal after assuring him of payment.

Police said Dhillon neither paid the agreed amount nor returned the vehicle. Instead, he allegedly started threatening Lal when he demanded the return.

Lal had purchased the vehicle on March 26 by taking a ₹26-lakh loan from UCO Bank, Sector 70, and paying the remaining ₹7 lakh to Globe Toyota. He cleared the loan with interest on April 4 and obtained a no due certificate and an unsigned Form 35.

When Dhillon allegedly pressured bank officials and Lal’s office staff for Form 35, Lal alerted the district transport office and deputy commissioner, Mohali, and requested that the vehicle’s transfer be stopped. He also informed transport and banking authorities that Form 35 remained unsigned.

Despite the alerts, records showed that the vehicle was transferred to Dhillon’s name on May 22. Police inquiry found that Lal’s registered mobile number had been replaced in official records, allegedly preventing OTP alerts from reaching him. Portal logs also showed that the transfer took place without Lal’s signature on Form 35.

Police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a probe ordered by the Mohali SSP. Officials said they’re tracing the accused.