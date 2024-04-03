Mohali: Man jumps off auto to escape assault, dies; 4 booked

Two days after seven occupants of an auto-rickshaw had a scuffle inside the vehicle near the Sector 80-89 chowk, Sohana police on Monday booked four unidentified men after one of the three victims succumbed to his injuries at the local civil hospital. On Saturday, the victims had boarded a three-wheeler in Phase 11 to reach Sohana in Mohali. Four more people, including the auto driver, were already present in the vehicle. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Frazudin, alias Sonu, 23. The injured were identified as Imran and Rohit. All three hailed from Uttar Pradesh, said police.

On Saturday, the victims had boarded a three-wheeler in Phase 11 to reach Sohana. Four more people, including the auto driver, were already present in the vehicle.

During the journey, the four passengers entered into a confrontation with the three victims. After being physically assaulted, the trio jumped out of the vehicle to save themselves, when Sonu banged his head on the road.

The accused fled the spot, while onlookers informed the police and the victims were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

While other victims were discharged after treatment, Sonu succumbed to his injuries on Monday, following which police booked the unidentified accused under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The victims had arrived in Mohali a few days ago in search of work, said police.