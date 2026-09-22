Mohali: Man put behind bars for life for repeatedly raping minor daughter

A local fast-track court has sentenced a man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for repeatedly raping and assaulting his minor daughter. The girl stated that she had not revealed the abuse to anyone earlier as her father had threatened to kill her if she did so. (Shutterstock)

The victim, then 17 and studying in Class 11, had approached the police in October 2025, stating that her father had been raping her since she was in Class 6. Her mother had left home around five years ago due to repeated domestic violence.

The girl stated that she had not revealed the abuse to anyone earlier as her father had threatened to kill her if she did so.

On October 27, 2025, when he tried to assault her again – other family members were at a function at the time – the girl managed to escape and reach her aunt’s house.

After she narrated her ordeal, the aunt took her to the Sohana police station to lodge a complaint. The case was registered under Section 64 (rape), 65 (rape of minor), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional sessions judge Vikrant Kumar convicted the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 351(2) of BNS.

Under Section 351(2), the convict was awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment, which will run concurrently with the life term. The court also imposed a ₹50,000 fine and ordered six months’ rigorous imprisonment in case of default. The convict will serve the term at Nabha jail.