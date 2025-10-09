Mohali markets buckle under parking chaos amid festive rush

As festive lights brighten Mohali’s markets, the chaos outside paints a different picture. Poor parking management, broken roads and ongoing construction have turned shopping hubs such as 3B1, 3B2, and Phase 5 into gridlocked zones, leaving even two-wheelers struggling to find parking space. Shopping hubs such as 3B1, 3B2, and Phase 5 have turned into gridlock zones. (Ravi Kumar//HT)

At 3B2 and 3B1, haphazard roadside parking traps vehicles for a prolonged period of time. Shoppers say even one wrongly parked car can block an entire lane, bringing traffic to a standstill. “Even the space meant for the exit of vehicles is blocked. It is direly needed that the shopkeepers or the municipal corporation hire security guards to manage parking,” said Sanjeev Rabra, president of the Phase 5 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA).

Echoing the concern, KK Saini, another RWA president from Phase 5, said poor road conditions worsen the mess. “The market needs urgent upgradation. A slip road should also be made to streamline traffic. The Phase 5 market remains worse because of the road conditions,” he said.

The ongoing construction work in 3B2 and near the Punjab Institute of Liver in 3B1 has further narrowed the roads. Commuters reported being stuck for over 10 minutes on a 25m stretch near the institute, particularly during peak hours, adding to the daily frustration.

The Kharar main market faces a similar situation. A single narrow road divides the marketplace, and with no designated parking space inside or outside, shoppers leave their vehicles along the stretch, choking the already congested road. The adjoining Landran road adds another layer of traffic pressure.

Municipal corporation officials said permissions are granted only for festival stalls set up inside markets, not on roads. “Stalls on roads are not allowed, but encroachments often come up. We will check during the festive season,” an official said.

The traffic police, meanwhile, said adequate arrangements have been made. “Dedicated personnel and routes are being monitored during the festival season. Our teams are active in the market areas and zones have been marked at traffic hotspots and police teams will be deployed accordingly. We are dedicated to serving people and if there is any problem in any zone, we will act on complaints accordingly,” said DSP (traffic) Karnail Singh.

Despite these assurances, the lack of regulated parking and road discipline continues to choke Mohali’s busiest markets, turning the alike.