Mohali markets gear up for increased footfall

Markets across the city, including Phase 3B1, Phase 3B2, Phase 7, Phase 1 and Sector 70, are preparing for the Diwali shopping rush. Traders in Phase 3B1 and Phase 3B2 expect a 30% to 40% increase in footfall compared with last year. Phase 3B1 recorded around 5,000 visitors during the festive period last year, while Phase 3B2 saw approximately 10,000. Festive decorations, clothing collections, home decor and gifting options are adding to the activity, while traffic management and parking remain important considerations as traders prepare for the anticipated rush. Festive decorations, clothing collections, home decor and gifting options are adding to the activity, while traffic management and parking remain important considerations as traders prepare for the anticipated rush. (HT File)

Festive shopping brings markets to life

Market plazas are displaying colourful fairy lights, decorative arches and overhead floral decorations, while shopfronts feature festive clothing, brass puja items, LED tealights and decorative accessories. Fashion trends this season include traditional kurtas and lehengas with structured, corset inspired waists paired with flowing bottoms. Modal, Chanderi, and cotton silk fabrics featuring mirror work around necklines and borders are offering alternatives to heavily embellished festive wear.

A shopkeeper, Rakesh Rishi, said, “Markets have a different atmosphere around Diwali, with shops offering a variety of products for different budgets. However, managing the crowd and finding convenient parking can make a difference to the overall shopping experience.”

Candle-powered spinners add new dimensions to festive decor

Thermal candle spinners are among the distinctive home décor products available at Nestasia on the second floor of CP67 Mall. The decorative pieces use the heat generated by a lit tealight to set a suspended metallic carousel in motion, creating moving shadows and patterns on nearby walls.

“These candle powered spinners work without batteries or an electrical connection. As the candle burns, the rising warm air makes the fan blades above it rotate, setting decorative elements such as stars, snowflakes and festive horse shaped figures in motion. They combine candlelight with movement to create a decorative display. We also offer these spinners as part of curated Diwali gift assortments,” said Suraj Sharma, a shopkeeper.

Abhinav, a customer, said, “Decorative products have become an important part of festive preparations, and options such as candle spinners offer something different from conventional lights. Reusable decor is also a practical choice for people who want to use their festive decorations again.”

Reusable puja backdrops featuring white net curtains, marigold garlands and integrated LED lighting are another option for households preparing their homes for the festival.

Gifting trends move beyond traditional sweet boxes

Festive gifting options include rose mishri bites, coffee almond laddoos and honey based products presented in decorative boxes. Eco conscious alternatives include charcoal free incense cones made from recycled temple flowers, paired with hand painted ceramic votives.

Ram Kathariya, a florist, said, “There is a wide variety of gifting options during Diwali, from traditional sweets to decorative and eco-friendly products. People can choose according to their budget and the preferences of the families they are visiting.”

Medical stores offer festive gifts, discounts

In Phase 3B2, medical stores are also promoting seasonal offers by advertising gifts and discounts on medicines, subject to the applicable terms and conditions. A banner in the market promotes the 3B2 Mohali Grand Shopping Fest, organised by the Traders Market Welfare Association, Phase 3B2, in association with the municipal corporation, and local sponsors.

Market association focuses on traffic mgmt

Sukhwinder Pal Singh, president of the Phase 3B2 Market Association, said the association is making efforts to manage traffic during the festive season despite the market’s limited space.

“We are trying our best to ensure that traffic remains manageable during Diwali. The market is small, so we are making every effort to coordinate movement and prevent congestion,” he said.

Parking and encroachments remain key considerations

With vehicle movement expected to increase during peak evening hours, parking and pedestrian access remain important considerations for Mohali’s markets. Measures outlined in the market preparation plan include one-way routing in congested internal lanes of Phase 3B2 and Phase 7, removable barricades at entry points and towing support to clear illegally parked or broken down vehicles.

Other proposed arrangements include using nearby government school grounds and community centre spaces for overflow parking, creating designated two wheeler zones and deploying volunteers to direct motorists towards available parking spaces.

Shopkeepers are also being asked to keep clothing racks, gift hampers and decorative displays within their designated shopfronts. Dedicated spaces for vendors selling clay diyas and rangoli products have been proposed along the outer areas of Phase 1 and Sector 70 to prevent obstruction of the main walkways.