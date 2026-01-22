Mohali MC clears illegal structures in 3B1, 3B2 areas

For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC), in coordination with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), continued its anti-encroachment drive in various residential pockets of the city, amid sustained protests by residents. Residents staged protests at multiple locations, reiterating allegations of a “selective approach” by the authorities. (HT Photo for representation)

The operation on Wednesday focused on remaining unauthorised constructions in Phases 3B1 and 3B2, including extensions outside residential houses and structures built behind markets. Civic officials said the drive was a continuation of action initiated earlier this week, during which more than 100 houses in Phase 7 were cleared on Monday, followed by demolition activity at over 150 houses in Phases 3B1 and 3B2 on Tuesday.

Despite resistance from residents, MC teams dismantled several unauthorised sheds, ramps and extensions that were found to be violating approved building plans and encroaching upon public land. The drive lasted several hours, with heavy police deployment to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that the demolition work was carried out without disruption.

Residents staged protests at multiple locations, reiterating allegations of a “selective approach” by the authorities. Protesters claimed that while some encroachments were being demolished, others in nearby areas were allegedly being ignored. Sloganeering and heated arguments between residents and officials were witnessed at several sites.

MC officials maintained that the action was being carried out strictly in compliance with a 2022 Punjab and Haryana high court order, which directed the removal of illegal encroachments from public land. The court had recently expressed dissatisfaction over delays in implementation and warned of contempt proceedings if the directions were not followed in letter and spirit.

Officials further stated that although the MC had earlier announced a December 15, 2025, deadline for removal of unauthorised structures outside residential premises, repeated protests and alleged political interference had delayed enforcement. They added that the drive would continue in the coming days until all identified violations were cleared.

Residents, meanwhile, said they would continue to oppose the demolition until a uniform and transparent policy was adopted by the civic body.