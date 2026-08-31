Mohali medical college opens three-storey OPD block

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Phase 6, popularly known as civil hospital, has operationalised its new three-storey outpatient department (OPD) block, shifting five clinical departments to the facility and making space for postgraduate (PG) medical courses. The administration has moved medicine, ENT, respiratory medicine, surgery and dermatology OPDs to the new block. (HTFile)

The administration has moved medicine, ENT, respiratory medicine, surgery and dermatology OPDs to the new block. The ground floor houses medicine, ENT and respiratory medicine, while the first floor accommodates surgery along with two clinical demonstration rooms for MBBS students. The dermatology department will complete its shift on Monday.

The new block has 18 OPD rooms. The hospital receives around 1,800 to 2,000 OPD patients daily, and the administration had earlier faced space constraints as doctors from the medical college and civil hospital used shared consultation rooms.

The administration started construction of the OPD block in 2024. It has also made arrangements for junior and senior residents in the new facility as the medical college has applied for PG seats in surgery, orthopaedics, medicine and gynaecology. Doctors have shifted most clinical equipment and diagnostic machinery to the new rooms, allowing the departments to begin consultations from the facility.

The administration is also redeveloping the vacated rooms in the old OPD area. It plans to merge these spaces with the existing orthopaedics, homeopathy and ECG sections to create larger consultation and diagnostic areas. The old ENT room will be converted into an office for senior medical officer-2.

The medical college is also constructing private rooms, lecture theatres, a medical education unit and a multidisciplinary research unit on the campus. A central sterile supply department is being built above the emergency block.

Dr Amit Aggarwal, additional medical superintendent, said the new block would provide more consultation space and help reduce congestion for patients and staff.