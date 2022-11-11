Mohali mishaps: Four lives snuffed out in hit-and-run in 24 hours

Four persons lost their lives in separate hit-and-run incidents in Mohali within a span of 24 hours.

In the first case, a school bus rammed into a motorcycle, which further hit a pedestrian, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon around 3.30pm.

The victim was identified as Ganesh Kumar, 33, a cook, staying as a paying guest in Sector 69. Passersby rushed him to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The bus driver sped away after the incident. It is not yet clear if the bus was carrying schoolchildren at the time of the incident.

Cyclist dies after being hit by Maruti

In the second accident, a 34-year-old resident of Shiv Shakti Colony, Sardarpur Lalru, who was returning after his shift at a weaving unit in Nahar factory was run over by a rashly driven Maruti car, bearing a Haryana registration number, about 100 metres ahead of the Lahli T-Point on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Lalru. The incident took place around 3am on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Vinod Kumar, 34, a resident of Shiv Shakti Colony, Sardarpur Lalru.

His co-worker Vikram, who was also on the same route, took him to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi where the doctors declared him dead. A case under Sections 304A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified car driver, on Vikram’s complaint.

Car runs over biker

In the third case, a rashly driven Swift car claimed the life of a motorcyclist near Bhagomajra village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sohana police station, on late Wednesday evening.

Investigating officer, assistant inspector Bir Chand said the victim, identified as Abhay Pratap Singh, 22, a resident of TDI City, Sector-110, Mohali, was heading home from work when the mishap took place. A native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the 22-year-old was working in a private company.

As per eyewitnesses, the victim fell on the road after the car, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit him. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment but was declared brought dead. A case of death by negligence, rash driving, and mischief was registered, on the complaint of the victim’s father, Vinod Kumar.

1 killed, another hurt as speeding bus hits bike

In another incident, a speeding school bus hit two motorcycle-borne youths on the main highway near Lalru Grain Market at 6.30pm on Wednesday. One of them, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sunderpur of Panchkula, succumbed to his injuries while, the other, Jaspal, a resident of Mirpur village near Chandimandir in Panchkula, was critically injured.

Investigating officer, Rajinder Singh said the duo was returning after paying obeisance at a temple. Both were taken to Derabassi civil hospital where Vinod was declared brought dead. A case of negligence and rash driving has been registered against the unidentified bus driver.

Deadly roads

Of late, Mohali has been witnessing a rise in hit-and-run cases. On October 28, a speeding car mowed down three people, including a mother-son duo, at Jhanjeri village in Landran. A day before, a 29-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Toganpur T-point police. On the same day, a tractor trolley that went out of control after being hit by a canter truck claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman riding a motorcycle in front of Amayra City Centre on Kurali Road. On September 7, two male pedestrians and a woman riding a scooter were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali.