Mohali: National pharma institute staff stir over promotion disparity

The protest by non-teaching employees of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), entered its 21st day on Monday, with employees raising concerns over disparity in career progression, service conditions and benefits between teaching and non-teaching staff. The protesting staff have sought intervention from the director, ministry of chemicals and fertilisers and the concerned Union minister, urging them to resolve the issue and establish a transparent promotion mechanism. (HT File)

The protesting employees said there was no comprehensive promotion policy for non-teaching staff and the Personal Promotion Scheme (PPS) had remained in abeyance since 2020. They said both categories of employees function under the same institutional and regulatory framework and sought a fair and transparent mechanism to address differences in career progression.

According to the employees, teaching staff have the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), which provides financial upgradation and a change in designation after every five years. They said the scheme had remained in abeyance since 2011 but was restored by the director in 2022.

For non-teaching staff, the approved PPS provided financial upgradation after eight years, without a change in designation. However, employees said the scheme had been kept in abeyance since 2020, leaving them without adequate promotional opportunities.

They claimed some staff members who had served the institute for nearly 30 years were retiring from the same posts on which they had originally been appointed.

The protesting staff have sought intervention from the director, ministry of chemicals and fertilisers and the concerned Union minister, urging them to resolve the issue and establish a transparent promotion mechanism.