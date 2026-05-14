Mohali civic polls: No nomination paper filed on first day

No one turned up to file nomination papers on the first day for the upcoming civic elections, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said on Wednesday. She said candidates for the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) and the municipal councils of Kharar, Kurali, Naya Gaon, Zirakpur, Derabassi, Lalru and Banur can file their papers between 11 am and 3 pm till May 16. Scrutiny will take place on May 18 and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 19, she informed. Polling will take place through ballot papers on May 26, followed by counting on May 29. In Lalru that has 17 wards, papers can be filed at the municipal council office with returning officer Birkaran Singh, Derabassi tehsildar. (HT File)

According to Mittal, nomination papers for wards 1 to 25 of the Mohali MC can be submitted to returning officer Amarinder Singh Mallhi, additional chief administrator of GMADA, while papers for wards 26 to 50 will be accepted at the office of returning officer Damandeep Kaur (SDM).

For Kharar Municipal Council’s 27 wards, papers can be submitted to returning officer Gurmeet Singh, Kharar SDM. For Derabassi council’s 19 wards, papers will be accepted by returning officer Amit Gupta, Derabassi SDM.

In Kurali where the council has 17 wards, returning officer Sukhwinder Singh, Mandi Board executive engineer, will accept the nomination papers. For the Banur Municipal Council that has 13 wards, papers can be submitted to returning officer Ankita Kansal, Banur SDM.

Kharar BDPO (returning officer) Mahikmeet Singh will accept papers of candidates for 21 wards of Naya Gaon Municipal Council. For the 31 wards of Zirakpur council, papers can be submitted at the council office in Zirakpur to returning officer Baljit Singh Sohi, Derabassi BDPO.

In Lalru that has 17 wards, papers can be filed at the municipal council office with returning officer Birkaran Singh, Derabassi tehsildar.