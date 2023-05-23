HC summons Mohali SSP, DC over ‘nuisance’ by religious gatherings

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday summoned the Mohali deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police on Wednesday over failure to act against alleged encroachment by a religious shrine and harassment caused to residents of Aerocity, Block-E, in the city. The plea was initially filed on May 19 by the Residents’ Welfare Association, Block E, Aero City, Mohali, highlighting that park number 3, which was part of development plan of Aerocity, had been encroached upon by sewadar/mahant of a Gugga Marri. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of justice BS Walia and justice Lalit Batra ordered presence of both the officers, as the court was told that authorities had not acted despite repeated complaints, a representation in August 2022 and a legal notice in April 2023.

The case was taken up during pre-lunch session and government counsel sought a pass-over. When it was again taken up post lunch, he informed the court that the SSP could not be contacted and DC sought time to go through the record.

On the other hand, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that their response showed their apathy to the plight of residents. It was also brought to the notice of court that a fair was scheduled on May 28 and 29, and representations and legal notice against the same remain pending.

Taking serious note of the issue, the bench sought presence of the both the officers, along with the record, indicating steps taken by them after representations were received and also file affidavits on the issue.

The plea was initially filed on May 19 by the Residents’ Welfare Association, Block E, Aero City, Mohali, highlighting that park number 3, which was part of development plan of Aerocity, had been encroached upon by sewadar/mahant of a Gugga Marri.

It was further informed that on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, functions were held there that went on late into the night, much to the inconvenience of area residents. An annual fair is also held in May and attended by thousands of people. The mahant, in order to attract more and more people/followers, invites large number of people/artistes, including local/renowned singers to perform in the fair, which goes on till late at night with no control over volume of loudspeakers, parking, sanitation, law and order and traffic regulation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON