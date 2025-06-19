Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mohali: Old Ghaggar bridge reopens for traffic after repairs

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 19, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The bridge, which had surpassed its designated lifespan, was in a dilapidated state and had recently seen a slab collapse

After remaining closed for 15 days for repairs, the old Ghaggar bridge on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, near Bhankharpur village, was reopened for traffic on Wednesday. The bridge, which had surpassed its designated lifespan, was in a dilapidated state and had recently seen a slab collapse. Following this, the construction company carried out urgent repairs, including slab restoration and reinforcement of damaged sections. Initially, only one lane was opened to allow the repairs to dry properly, resulting in significant traffic jams—especially during peak office hours in the morning and evening. Now, with both lanes operational, vehicular movement has resumed smoothly, providing much-needed relief to commuters. Traffic in-charge Harkesh Singh confirmed that the bridge is now fully open to vehicles. He added that the structure will be monitored regularly to ensure safety and prevent any future incidents.

With both lanes operational, vehicular movement has resumed smoothly, providing much-needed relief to commuters. (HT Photo)
Structural concerns remain

With the bridge having long surpassed its lifespan, highway regulations call for such aging infrastructure to be replaced rather than repaired. As part of the highway’s four-lane expansion project, a new bridge was constructed for traffic heading toward Chandigarh. However, vehicles travelling from Chandigarh to Ambala still rely on the old bridge.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Old Ghaggar bridge reopens for traffic after repairs
