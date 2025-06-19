Mohali: Old Ghaggar bridge reopens for traffic after repairs

After remaining closed for 15 days for repairs, the old Ghaggar bridge on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, near Bhankharpur village, was reopened for traffic on Wednesday. The bridge, which had surpassed its designated lifespan, was in a dilapidated state and had recently seen a slab collapse. Following this, the construction company carried out urgent repairs, including slab restoration and reinforcement of damaged sections. Initially, only one lane was opened to allow the repairs to dry properly, resulting in significant traffic jams—especially during peak office hours in the morning and evening. Now, with both lanes operational, vehicular movement has resumed smoothly, providing much-needed relief to commuters. Traffic in-charge Harkesh Singh confirmed that the bridge is now fully open to vehicles. He added that the structure will be monitored regularly to ensure safety and prevent any future incidents.

