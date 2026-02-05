Mohali police arrest immigration consultant for cheating, operating without licence

Police have arrested an immigration consultant for allegedly cheating a man and running immigration-related services without a valid license. The accused was present before a court and sent to one-day police remand. (File)

The accused have been identified as Balkaran Singh, who lives in Sector 68, Mohali and Surinder Singh, alias Sandeep Singh, police said.

The action was taken following a complaint by Dharaminder Kumar, a resident of Mahilpur village in Hoshiarpur district. Kumar, in his complaint, said that the accused runs Dream Maker Consultant firm in Phase-11 and had cheated him of ₹5,000.

A case under under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at was registered at Phase-11 police station.

Phase 11 station house officer Aman Baidwan said a complaint was filed against Dream Maker Consultant, Phase-11. He said the office owner, Balkaran Singh along with Surinder Singh, alias Sandeep Singh, was issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS and asked to appear at the police station with relevant documents.

Balkaran Singh appeared at the police station but failed to produce any documents or proof in support of his immigration consultancy work. During the inquiry, police found that the accused had allegedly cheated the complainant of ₹5,000 and was operating immigration services without a valid licence.

Following the inquiry, police arrested Balkaran Singh on February 2. He was produced before the court on Tuesday and was sent to one-day police remand.