Mohali police book murder convict for jumping parole

A Kurali resident serving a life sentence for a 2010 murder was booked for failing to return to Nabha jail following a period of parole. The accused, identified as Kala Singh alias Poondi, was booked on Friday based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of Nabha jail in Patiala.

The accused, identified as Kala Singh, alias Poondi, was booked on Friday based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of Nabha jail in Patiala.

According to police, Singh was granted 54 days of parole and was required to return to the jail by 9 am on January 23. However, he failed to report back to the prison as scheduled.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder case that was registered at the Sohana Police Station.

A case has been registered against Singh under the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act at the Kurali City police station.