Mohali police book murder convict for jumping parole
Feb 09, 2025 10:00 AM IST
According to Mohali police, the murder convict was granted 54 days of parole and was required to return to the jail by 9 am on January 23; however, he failed to report back to the prison as scheduled
A Kurali resident serving a life sentence for a 2010 murder was booked for failing to return to Nabha jail following a period of parole.
The accused, identified as Kala Singh, alias Poondi, was booked on Friday based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of Nabha jail in Patiala.
According to police, Singh was granted 54 days of parole and was required to return to the jail by 9 am on January 23. However, he failed to report back to the prison as scheduled.
He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder case that was registered at the Sohana Police Station.
A case has been registered against Singh under the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act at the Kurali City police station.
