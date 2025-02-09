Menu Explore
Mohali police book murder convict for jumping parole

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 09, 2025 10:00 AM IST

According to Mohali police, the murder convict was granted 54 days of parole and was required to return to the jail by 9 am on January 23; however, he failed to report back to the prison as scheduled

A Kurali resident serving a life sentence for a 2010 murder was booked for failing to return to Nabha jail following a period of parole.

The accused, identified as Kala Singh alias Poondi, was booked on Friday based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of Nabha jail in Patiala. (iStock)
The accused, identified as Kala Singh alias Poondi, was booked on Friday based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of Nabha jail in Patiala. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Kala Singh, alias Poondi, was booked on Friday based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of Nabha jail in Patiala.

According to police, Singh was granted 54 days of parole and was required to return to the jail by 9 am on January 23. However, he failed to report back to the prison as scheduled.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder case that was registered at the Sohana Police Station.

A case has been registered against Singh under the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act at the Kurali City police station.

