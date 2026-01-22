Mohali: Police bust vehicle theft gang; four held

Police arrested four members of a vehicle theft gang and recovered two motorcycles, two Activa scooters and a Tata Tipper from their possession. Police said the gang used to steal motorcycles and dismantle them before selling the parts as scrap. Police have named Suresh of Sector 45, Chandigarh in the case, but his arrest is pending. (HT Photo)

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said the arrested accused have been identified as Prince Kumar, a resident of Daddiana Kalan, Hoshiarpur presently living near a government school in Badmajra; Sahil, Tulsi Ram and Vishal Gupta, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the accused targeted vehicles parked in areas of Mohali. During investigation, police found that Prince and Sahil stole motorcycles and dismantled them into parts. They sold the dismantled parts to scrap dealer Tulsi Ram at rates between ₹3,000 and ₹3,500 per vehicle.

Tulsi Ram allegedly sold the same parts to his associate Vishal Gupta for ₹5,000 to ₹7,000. Vishal Gupta then sold the scrap further to another dealer, Suresh, a resident of Sector 45, Burail, Chandigarh. Police said the stolen vehicles were ultimately converted into scrap.

Police have named Suresh of Sector 45, Chandigarh in the case, but his arrest is pending. SHO Aman Baidwan, Phase-11 police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of the BNS and are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused.