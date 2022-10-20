Mohali police to bring juvenile who fired RPG on transit remand

Mohali police will bring the juvenile accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case on a transit remand from Delhi Police.

According to the police, the 17-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police operation cell, had fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur on May 9.

Mohali police on Wednesday sent a written communication to the Delhi Police, seeking remand of the juvenile.

“We will bring him here in the next two to three days as he is the one who fired the RPG and thus, we need to obtain important information from him during his custody here,” said a senior police officer.

He said the juvenile was involved in several serious crimes, including murder of realtor Sanjay Biayni in Nanded and gangster Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar last year.

He was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with another dreaded gangster Monu Dagar, who was arrested last year.

They both allegedly received instructions to kill the actor from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

“With his arrest, we are hopeful to dig deep in the network of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate besides the source of their weapons,” told officer quoted above said.

The Mohali police had on October 10 submitted a challan in the case, five months after the attack on the third floor of the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters.

The challan against seven accused, including the juvenile, was submitted under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), and 120-B criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act besides relevant provisions under the Arms Act.

The police had attached the forensic reports of the mobile phones of the accused, their call details establishing their connection with each other and their involvement in the case and that of the absconding accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON