Mohali: Property dealer loses 4L to fake Diljit concert tickets, two booked

Mohali cyber crime police on Saturday booked two persons, including a woman, for duping a Phase-2 resident of ₹4.24 lakh by selling him fake tickets for the concert of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in Chandigarh in December last year. The accused, Jaswinder Singh of Kaithal, Haryana, and Gurharsh Kaur, live in a rented accommodation in Zirakpur. As Jaswinder used to book VIP tables in clubs, he offered the complainant, Harpreet Singh, tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on December 14, 2024. (HT Photo)

They were booked following the complaint of Harpreet Singh, a property dealer, who said he met the duo in various clubs in Mohali and Chandigarh last year.

As Jaswinder used to book VIP tables in clubs, he offered him tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on December 14, 2024.

Thus, Harpreet said, in September, he paid Jaswinder ₹4.24 lakh for 12 tickets of silver, gold and fan pit categories, besides a table in premium lodge.

On December 11, Jaswinder sent him the tickets through a delivery man. But when he showed the tickets to his friends, they told him they were fake. They all went to Sector 34 box office where concert tickets were being booked, where their suspicions were confirmed.

Harpreet said he contacted the accused about this and was assured of a resolution. The next day, he and his friends visited Jaswinder’s flat in Zirakpur, but couldn’t find him and his accomplice Gurharsh Kaur. Jaswinder also stopped answering his phone calls.

Realising he had been duped, he contacted the police.

Both accused have been booked under Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and under relevant sections of the IT Act at the Cyber crime police station.