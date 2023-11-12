close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali resident loses 1 lakh to courier scam

Mohali resident loses 1 lakh to courier scam

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 12, 2023 07:32 AM IST

Complainant Shefali Chaudhary, in her police complaint, said she received a call from an unknown person, who introduced himself as an employee of the courier firm, instructing her to pay ₹5 for a courier delivery

A resident of Mohali ended up losing 1 lakh after falling for a courier delivery scam.

Realising the suspicious nature of the transaction, Shefali promptly blocked her UPI ID. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Realising the suspicious nature of the transaction, Shefali promptly blocked her UPI ID. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Shefali Chaudhary, in her police complaint, said she received a call from an unknown person, who introduced himself as an employee of the courier firm, instructing her to pay 5 for a courier delivery.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

She believed it to be genuine as she was expecting a package. Subsequently, she made the payment through a weblink sent by the caller.

Realising the suspicious nature of the transaction, Shefali promptly blocked her UPI ID. But before that, the fraudster managed to transfer 49,999 twice to an account in a private bank branch in Madhya Pradesh.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out