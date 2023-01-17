Mohali RPG attack : Only juvenile arrested to be treated as adult

The sole juvenile in the infamous Mohali RPG attack case will now be treated as an adult following the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board here.

The Punjab Police, with the help of the Delhi Police, arrested the juvenile hailing from Uttar Pradesh soon after the attack.

He had earlier submitted his Adhaar Card to prove his age was less than 18 years, following which he was treated as a juvenile and was interrogated in front of board members.

According to the sources, the juvenile was among the three persons captured in a CCTV footage procured by the Punjab Police soon after the May 9 attack. A total of three men riding on a motorcycle attacked the Intelligence building on May 9.

While a co-accused Deepak and the juvenile were pillion riders, police are still investigating and trying to identify the person driving the vehicle.

Sources added that even Deepak and the juvenile were not aware of the identity of that man.

According to the sources, both Deepak and the juvenile had a fallout in Nepal.

After the attack, both Deepak and the juvenile stayed at various hideouts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. After reaching Nepal, the juvenile had a disagreement with Deepak, following which he got separated from the latter. Rinda eventually asked him to return to India, following which the juvenile got booked for another crime in Makhu, Punjab. The juvenile was arrested by Delhi police on October 7.

The Delhi Police had apprehended two persons, including the juvenile, in connection with the attack on October 7. The juvenile is allegedly involved in several serious crimes, including the murder of realtor Sanjay Biayni in Nanded and gangster Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar last year.

He was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with another dreaded gangster Monu Dagar, who was arrested last year. They both, allegedly, received instructions to kill the actor from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Notably, Mohali police in October had submitted a challan in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case, five months after the attack on the third floor of the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters, in a local Mohali court.