Online portal of society for prevention of cruelty to animals in Mohali soon

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain has said that an online portal of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Mohali will soon be made operational. The administration will also buy an ambulance for the care of sick and injured animals. (HT File Photo)

Jain, while chairing a meeting with members of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at the district administrative complex here, appealed people to come forward in large numbers to take care of helpless animals. She also directed officials to rope in more volunteers.

The members of the society brought to her notice problems related to the care of helpless animals, which the DC assured to address soon.

She also ordered to prepare sheds for animals and appreciated the social service organisations working for the conservation of animals.

The deputy commissioner instructed officials that the online portal should focus on adding more members to the society.

She also directed that a separate uniform should be assigned for the members of the society so that people do not face any difficulty in reporting injured animals.

She informed that any information regarding the injured animals can be given on helpline number 73802-73902 of the Cow Gram Sewa Society.