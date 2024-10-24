Mohali: Two brothers held for robbing cyclist of 5.5 lakh

At least 14 days after three unidentified men allegedly robbed a cyclist of ₹5.5 lakh in cash at knifepoint near the Phase-3/7 lightpoint on October 10, Mohali police arrested two brothers, who were out on bail in a murder case. Mohali police recovered ₹ 1.65 lakh, stolen mobile and ATM keys from their possession. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Arjun Kumar, 28, and Rohit Kumar, 22, both residents of Khuni Majra, Mohali. They were arrested from Kharar and Sector 52, Chandigarh, respectively by the Mohali CIA team.

Giving details, superintendent of police (SP) Manpreet Singh said both the accused were booked for murder at Sector-36 police station in Chandigarh in 2018.

Rohit Kumar, according to the police, was also booked in a NDPS case at Sector-39 police station.

The victim, Ashwani Soni, a resident of Phase 1, told police that he runs a company in the name of his wife and daily refills cash in seven ATMs across Mohali, including two ATMS in a village, two ATMS in Balongi besides one ATM each in Shahi Majra, Phases 3-A and Phase 7.

After depositing around ₹20 lakh in five ATMs, he was headed towards Phase 7, carrying ₹5.5 lakh cash in a bag on his bicycle around 6.30 am.

When he reached the Phase-3/7 light point, three scooter-borne men suddenly snatched his bag. When he confronted them, they attacked his hand with a knife and fled the spot, Soni alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the SP said after the victim’s car broke down in Phase 3/5 light point, he decided to go ahead on his cycle. “While he was heading towards the ATM in Phase 7, the three accused snatched the cash bag, mobile and ATM keys from him. We will soon nab the third accused.”

Mataur police have lodged an FIR under Sections 304 (snatching), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all accused.