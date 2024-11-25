Mohali: Unable to open locker, man steals 7 mobiles, 2 tabs from private bank

Mataur police on Saturday booked an unidentified person for breaking into Indusind Bank branch in the Phase-3B2 market and making off with seven mobile phones and two tabs. The burglar initially entered the bank in Mohali’s Phase-3B2 market around 1 am after breaking the lock of an iron gate and then breaking a glass door with an iron rod. (HT Photo)

The burglar initially entered the bank, located on the first floor of the building, around 1 am after breaking the lock of an iron gate and then breaking a glass door with an iron rod.

The miscreant, who was captured in CCTV cameras, also made a failed attempt to open the cash locker, following which he stole seven Samsung mobile phones and two tabs kept inside the bank premises.

Later, another failed bid to break into an immigration firm’s office on the second floor of the same building was made by him. Eventually he broke into a gymnasium located on the top floor but did not steal anything from there.

The accused stayed inside the building for over two hours.

“We have replaced the gate of our bank, ensuring a strong security lock system. Fortunately, the accused failed to open the bank safe, though, there was not much cash in it,” a bank official said.

Mataur police have booked an unidentified person under Sections 331 (4) (lurking house-trespass), 305 (theft) and 324 (4) (damage to public) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.