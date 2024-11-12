Mohali: Body found in Aerocity with limbs tied, murder probe launched

Police have launched a murder probe after the body of a man, with his limbs bound, was found at a farm near J block of Aerocity on Monday. Since the body was decomposing, police said, the victim appeared to have been murdered several days ago, said Mohali police. (iStock)

Since the body was decomposing, police said, the victim appeared to have been murdered several days ago.

Cops also recovered the victim’s motorcycle from the spot that helped them establish his identity.

Identified as Rana Pratap Singh, alias Mukt Singh, the victim was a resident of Khadoli village in Rajpura and worked as a security guard, they said. He had been missing for four days.

“The victim was identified after we verified the bike’s ownership. When the cops reached the address mentioned in the bike documents, the villagers identified the victim. We have kept the body at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where a board of doctors will conduct his autopsy on Tuesday to ascertain the cause of death,” a senior police officer said.

The body was spotted by a passer-by, who informed the police control room, following which Zirakpur police, along with a forensic team, reached the scene and gathered crucial evidence.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon said after registering a murder case, police had initiated a probe to trace and arrest the accused.