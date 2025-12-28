Mohali: From blankets to heaters, Chhatbir Zoo has it all

The Punjab forest and wildlife preservation department has put special arrangements in place at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir to protect animals and birds during the winter season. The department has provided paddy straw and wheat husk bedding to ensure warm flooring for the animals. (HT Photo)

The department, under the supervision of cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, has implemented measures to maintain a hygienic and safe environment for different species housed at the zoo.

For carnivores, the department has installed room heaters and heat convectors in the night shelters of tigers, lions, leopards and other small cats. Authorities have covered windows and openings with polythene sheets, fibre sheets and sacrum grass thatch to block cold air. Officials have also made separate temperature control arrangements for young and ageing animals.

For herbivores, the department has created temporary shelters in enclosures using binding wires and ropes, with black tarpaulin sheets fixed on roofs to prevent water seepage. The department has provided paddy straw and wheat husk bedding to ensure warm flooring for the animals.

To protect birds, zoo staff have covered cages with fibre cloth, jute mats and polythene sheets to shield them from cold winds and rain. They have placed paddy straw, wheat husk and rice bran inside cages for nesting. Officials have kept the front coverings foldable to allow sunlight when required. Pheasant cages have been enriched with grass and paddy structures.

The department has also upgraded facilities at the reptile house. Officials have installed oil fin heaters to maintain temperature without affecting humidity levels. They have provided wheat husk, dry leaves and blankets inside reptile enclosures. The department has fitted UV lamps in the reptile section and installed aquarium water heaters with circulation systems for turtles and tortoises.