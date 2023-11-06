close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali’s Yadawindra Public School wins junior golf meet

Mohali’s Yadawindra Public School wins junior golf meet

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 06, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Led by Arman Singh Virk, Yadawindra Public School, Mohali, won an inter-school junior golf tournament held at the Mohali Golf Range

Led by Arman Singh Virk, Yadawindra Public School, Mohali, won an inter-school junior golf tournament held at the Mohali Golf Range on Sunday.

Led by Arman Singh Virk, Yadawindra Public School, Mohali, won an inter-school junior golf tournament held at the Mohali Golf Range on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Led by Arman Singh Virk, Yadawindra Public School, Mohali, won an inter-school junior golf tournament held at the Mohali Golf Range on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Delhi Public School stood second. Harshdeep Singh reeled off three shots in a row but made the best of 255 yards as he finished with the longest drive.

Surkhab 3-year-old Mukhtar Singh was the youngest player of the tournament and Bani old girl has won the medal for the straightest drive of the tournament. Bulbul took best player trophy as a specially abled children.

Senior coach Preetinder Kaur was also honoured at the event.

