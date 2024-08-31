Mohali: Sharpshooter among six acquitted of planning dacoity

A local court on Friday acquitted six persons, including sharpshooter Ravinder Singh, alias Kali, of the charges of preparation of dacoity after police failed to corroborate their story in the court. Mohali police had filed a chargesheet against the accused under Sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and accordingly charges were farmed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All accused were arrested by Kharar crime investigating agency (CIA) staff in January 2015, while they were planning to commit a dacoity.

Apart from Ravinder, a resident of Masjid Azad Nagar, Balongi; the others acquitted are Harjivanjot Singh, alias Samra, of Devi Wala Road, Kotakpura, Faridkot; Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, of Sector 33-C, Chandigarh; Amandeep Singh Joshi of Azad Nagar, Balongi; Charanjit Singh of Sector 56, Chandigarh; and Jugraj Singh of Sector 41, Chandigarh.

While pronouncing the acquittal, the court of additional sessions judge Avtar Singh said, “On the points of determination, extending the benefit of doubt, accused persons are acquitted of the charges framed against them. The accused are directed to furnish personal bond of ₹50,000 each with one surety in the like amount under Section 437 (A) of the CrPC.”

During the trial and cross-examination, police were able to produce the weapons recovered, but failed to prove their case and arrests made. The statements of the witnesses produced in court also could not prove that the accused were planning to commit a dacoity. Hence, the court, giving them the benefit of doubt, set them free.