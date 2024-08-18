Mohali: Woman raped by man she met on dating app

Zirakpur police on Friday booked a Delhi resident for allegedly raping a Shimla-based woman whom he met through a dating app. The complainant, a Shimla-based woman, told police that she started corresponding with the accused over a dating app eight months ago. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Kabir Kumar Arora of Pitampura, Delhi.

The complainant, aged 33, told police that she started corresponding with the accused over a dating app eight months ago.

Eventually, he invited her to Zirakpur to meet him and took her to a hotel on VIP Road, where he established sexual relations with her after promising marriage. But he later backtracked from his promise, following which she informed the police in Shimla.

“We got to know about the crime from Shimla police and immediately registered a case here. We will arrest the accused soon,” a cop said.

The accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.