Monsoon bids farewell to Chandigarh, earliest withdrawal in 25 years

Monsoon has officially retreated from the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared on Wednesday, September 23, making it the earliest withdrawal since 2001. The normal date for monsoon withdrawal in the city is September 25. In 2001, it had retreated on September 18. ALL WEATHER FRIENDS: A group seen enjoying the pleasant weather at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

For the monsoon withdrawal to be declared, the IMD considers several factors, including at least four to five days without rain across the region. A reduction in humidity and the development of an anticyclonic circulation over the area are also considered.

Met officials, however, said that despite the monsoon withdrawal, residents can expect light rain on Friday and Saturday due to a Western Disturbance. Showers can also be expected around September 29.

El Nino effect

On the reason for early withdrawal this year, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that it is due to the El Nino effect. “In the previous years, we had seen that the withdrawal took place towards the end of September and sometimes even in October, but due to the effect of the El Nino system, monsoon has retreated relatively early,” Paul added.

El Nino is a climate pattern characterised by the abnormal warming of surface ocean waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean which leads to increased rainfall and flooding in parts of South America, East Africa, and the southern United States, while causing drought-like conditions in parts of South Asia, eastern and northern Australia, Indonesia, southern Africa.

While the IMD is yet to release the monsoon update, 697.6 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory this season which is 16.1% below normal. This is the lowest since 2021, when 600.2 mm rain had been recorded.

Amid the sunny conditions and dry spell, the city’s maximum temperature rose from 35.8°C on Tuesday to 35.9°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. The minimum also rose from 23°C on Tuesday to 23.2°C on Wednesday, which is normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 35°C while the minimum is expected around 25°C.