Monsoon brings mercury down in Himachal

Moderate to heavy rainfall was experienced in parts of Himachal causing the mercury to plummet several notches on Wednesday.

Rains that started on Tuesday night continued till Wednesday afternoon.

The monsoon arrived at least a fortnight ahead in the state this year on June 13.

State capital Shimla experienced highest 69mm of rain followed by 37mm at Kahu and Joginderngar 27mm.

Bhoranj got 26mm rain, Nalagarh 25mm, Sarkaghat 22mm, Arki 21mm and Mandi 17mm.

Famous hill resort Dalhousie and Chamba experienced 13mm rain and Kufri 5mm.

Dharamshala received 6mm rain and adjoining tea town of Palampur 11mm.

The MeT department has predicted wet weather till June 21. Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said a western disturbance persisting in the region and the monsoon would bring more rains to the state over next few days.

There has been a yellow weather alert for thunderstorm and lightening in the low and mid-hills till June 20, he said.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures across the state also dipped about a degree below normal, due to rainfall.

Singh said the maximum and minimum temperature dropped 2-3 degrees below normal in the state.

Keylong was the coldest place with a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.