Monsoon slows down in Himachal with 16% rain deficit in August

Himachal Pradesh recorded a 16% rainfall deficit in August, receiving 217 mm of rain against the normal 256.8 mm between August 1 and 31. Workers carry out restoration and repair work on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track near Parwanoo, in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday. (PTI)

Rainfall varied sharply across the state’s districts during the month. According to the India meteorological department (IMD), Lahaul-Spiti recorded the highest deficit at 77%, followed by Kinnaur at 58% and Chamba at 33%.

In contrast, Sirmaur recorded 19% excess rainfall, while Bilaspur received 14% above-normal rainfall and Kangra 4% above normal.

The state has also recorded a 10% rainfall deficit during the monsoon season so far, amid weak monsoon activity. From June 1 to August 31, Himachal received 553.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 613.8 mm. The monsoon season lasts till September.

Lahaul-Spiti recorded the highest monsoon-season deficit at 59%, followed by Hamirpur at 35% and Mandi at 18%. Shimla and Kullu recorded 14% excess rainfall each during the monsoon season so far.

The weather office has predicted heavy rain spells at isolated places across various parts of the state till September 3. The IMD has also sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall for September 1 in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. It will be followed by a similar alert on September 2 in Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts and in Kangra and Sirmaur districts on August 3.

76 roads blocked

According to authorities, as many as 76 roads remained blocked in the state on Monday. It included 32 roads blocked in Mandi district, 16 in Kullu district and 8 in Chamba district. Notably, a massive landslide occurred on the Bagipul-Jaon road in Nirmand subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday, damaging a stretch of the road.

A large section of the hillside cracked open, sending a huge volume of debris onto the road and washing away the road stretch within minutes. A video purportedly showing the sudden landslide also surfaced on social media. Following the incident, vehicular movement on the Bagipul-Jaon road was completely disrupted, causing inconvenience to commuters.