Month after watchman’s murder in Panchkula, accused nabbed from Karnataka

Police have solved a murder case by arresting a man who had allegedly killed his own brother in Assam before fleeing. He later murdered a watchman in Panchkula and kept changing his identity and hideouts across six states to evade the police. The police arrested him from Bengaluru, Karnataka. He has been sent to 2 days of police remand for recovery of the weapon used in the murder and the victim’s mobile phone. During the investigation, it was found that a labourer working at the site attacked the watchman repeatedly with an iron rod and a hammer, causing his death. (HT File)

According to Sector-10 police post in-charge Ravi Prakash, on the morning of May 28 police received information that the blood-stained body of a man was lying on the roof of an under-construction house in Sector-11. The deceased was identified as Dan Bahadur, a resident of Nepal, who had recently been hired as the watchman at the construction site.

During the investigation, it was found that a labourer working at the site, identified as Rakesh, had attacked the watchman repeatedly with an iron rod and a hammer, causing his death. The accused fled after committing the crime, following which a murder case was registered and an investigation was launched.

According to DCP Srishti Gupta, the investigation revealed that the accused’s real name is Tepong Rabha alias Rakesh Rabha, a resident of Kokrajhar district, Assam. Police also discovered that in March 2026, he had allegedly murdered his own brother in Assam and was already wanted in that case.

After the murder in Assam, he moved through Srinagar, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala, and finally Karnataka. To avoid being tracked, he allegedly stole a mobile phone every four to five days, inserted a new SIM card, and later sold the phone. He worked as a waiter in hotels and roadside eateries, using fake names and addresses while frequently changing locations.

A Panchkula police team reached Bengaluru on June 30. Following searches at several locations, the accused was finally arrested from a hotel. He was brought to Panchkula after obtaining a transit remand from the local court.

The accused was produced before the court on Friday, which granted 2 days of police remand. During the remand, police will recover the victim’s mobile phone from Delhi and the iron rod allegedly used in the murder.