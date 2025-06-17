Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Moose Wala documentary: BBC challenges civil suit, singer's father to file reply by June 23    

By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 17, 2025 08:14 AM IST

BBC lawyer Balwant Bhatia confirmed that no reply was filed today by the broadcaster, but an application was moved in the court pleading that the case is not maintainable.Bhatia said that the court passed no order on the documentary.

The BBC World Service on Monday challenged the civil suit filed by slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, before a Mansa court, against the screening of a documentary on the singer ‘The Killing Call’.

Hearing the matter, duty magistrate Ankit Airi, an additional civil judge, directed Balkaur to file a reply at the next hearing on June 23.

BBC lawyer Balwant Bhatia confirmed that no reply was filed today by the broadcaster, but an application was moved in the court pleading that the case is not maintainable.

Bhatia said that the court passed no order on the documentary.

Satinder Pal Singh, who is representing Balkaur, said that the plaintiff will respond to a BBC plea about the improper inclusion of parties in a suit.

Balkaur filed a suit against BBC, investigative journalist Ishleen Kaur and programme producer Ankur Jain on June 10.

Two other respondents were represented by GS Manna in the court on Monday.

The documentary, focusing on the murder of Moosewala, was initially scheduled to be screened publicly in Mumbai on June 11, but due to the growing controversy and legal challenges, it was released on YouTube.

The release went ahead despite a legal request from the singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, who had approached the Mansa court seeking a stay.

