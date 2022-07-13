More green belts, EV charging stations stand-outs in PU’s green campus policy
Development of more green belts and adoption of eco-friendly transportation policy for students, faculty and staff form the major highlights of Panjab University (PU) newly-framed green campus and sustainability policy (GC&SP), which was deliberated upon during the varsity senate’s last meeting.
Under the policy, PU plans to achieve zero waste generation and valorisation of the waste, besides installing a biogas plant in the varsity’s south campus. The policy envisages the installation of electric charging stations for electric vehicles as well.
The new policies were framed, in view of next round of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation, after the senate in February authorised the vice chancellor (V-C) to constitute committees to frame policies that can be made part of the self-study report (SSR) to be submitted to the council.
The objectives of the policy, recommended by a varsity panel and now approved by the senate, include implementing and managing green and sustainable practices in day-to-day activities on campus and annual audit of energy and environmental aspects.
Future initiatives
PU is also looking to develop vertical gardens in the campus and promote low-cost energy efficient systems, which include energy efficient light automation devices, installation of LED lights in the campus and hostels as well as solar-powered lights.
While the varsity has previously planned to install rooftop solar panels on some of the buildings, the project did not materialise.
E-governance policy
The university has also framed its e-governance policy to promote transparency and accountability in all functions and to improve productivity and efficiency in the delivery of services. The policy has been framed in line with the e-governance initiatives of the Government of India.
According to the policy document, this policy will be implemented in general administration, student admissions, finance and accounts, library, examination, placements among other areas.
The policy document states that it shall be applicable to all members of teaching faculty, academic and non-academic administrators, supporting staff (teaching and non-teaching), students and any other stakeholders who access the services provided by the University.
Moreover, it will also apply all partners (individual or institutional), collaborators, contractors and vendors working in the University.
