(HT File)
(HT File)
More snow, rain in Valley from March 21 to 23: Met

The India meterological department (IMD) in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir from March 21 to 23
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:11 PM IST

The India meterological department (IMD) in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir from March 21 to 23. So far, there has been back-to-back rainfall and snow in the upper reaches of Kashmir.

IMD director Sonum Lotus said the weather will mainly remain clear or partly cloudy: “Light rain may take place at isolated places of Kashmir towards the evening. There is no forecast of any precepitation till March 20. There is 70% chance of light to moderate rain and snow from March 21 to 23,” he said.

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a maximum temperature of 4.2°C at night while Jammu recorded a temperature of 15.5°C. Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature dropped to 1.5°C.

Although, February saw a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperature. Kashmir experienced the harshest winter in 30 years with the temperature plunging to record levels in January. On January 31, Srinagar had recorded a temperature of -8.8°C, the lowest since January 1991.

Congress MLAs staging a walk out during the budget session in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
(Deepak Sansta / HT)
Himachal passes budget management amendment Bill amid Opposition’s walkout

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Govt says Bill has been amended to regularise loans taken by the then Congress government in excess of 3 % of the gross domestic product between 2019-20 and 2012 -2015
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
(HT file)
Khalistanis, Pakistanis other terrorists will not disturb Punjab's peace: CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:13 PM IST
According to Punjab CMO, "Taking serious note of perceptible increase in drone movement from across the border, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh declared that "as long as I' am here, no Khalistani or Pakistani or any other terrorist activity will be allowed to disturb the peace of the state."
Kalka-Shimla rail motor car running in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
(Deepak Sansta / HT)
After 2 years, rail motor car service resumes on Kalka-Shimla track

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The Northern Railway started the Kalka-Shimla-Kalka rail motor car (RMC) as part of mail express special trains after two years on Thursday
Haryana home minister Anil Vij had said on the eve of the budget session that the state government planned to introduce the Bill to curb love jihad, a term he coined to refer to forced conversions for marriage. (HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
Freedom to Religion Bill doesn’t make it to Haryana budget session

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
On session eve, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had differed with state home minister Anil Vij over term love jihad
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
Jai Ram asks MEA to bring Una man’s mortal remains from Saudi Arabia

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has sought Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s intervention to have the mortal remains of an Una resident who was buried in Saudi Arabia brought back to India so that his last rites can be performed as per Hindu traditions
The four family members, including a nine-year-old boy, were headed to Muktsar when the accident occurred. (Representative image)
(Representative image)
Four of Sangrur family die as car rams into tree, transformer

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Four members of a family, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident in Muktsar district on Thursday
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s Covid test report was negative on Thursday. (HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
Former CM Parkash Singh Badal leaves for Gurugram after attendants test positive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Badal family concerned about health of 93-year-old Akali leader after members of his personal staff and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal have tested Covid-19 positive since Tuesday
(HT File/Twitter)
(HT File/Twitter)
More leaders likely to follow Baig into People’s Conference

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The People’s Conference, which split from the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, is trying to expand his base across Jammu and Kashmir
Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, 34, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Jubilee Chowk in the town on February 18. He suffered 12 bullet injuries. (HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
Open-ended NBW against Canada gangster behind YC leader killing

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:09 PM IST
This will help police get a red corner notice issued against Goldy Brar for conspiring to murder Faridkot Youth Congress chief Gurlal Singh Pehalwan on February 18
In its 2017 manifesto, the Congress had promised “compulsory recruitment of local youth by industrial investors in Punjab up to 50% of the total workforce”. (Representative image)
(Representative image)
Punjab CM not in favour of job quota for locals

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh says too much regionalisation isn’t a good thing when asked about the Congress’ unfulfilled poll promise of 2017 on compulsory recruitment of locals by private industry
Dera Sacha Sauda followers attacking vehicles on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway on August 25, 2017, after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in Panchkula. State home minister Anil Vij said the Bill has been brought on public demand to protect property. (HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
Haryana passes recovery of damage to property Bill amid Oppn protest

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The Bill provides for recovery of damage to property caused during agitations besides the constitution of a claims tribunal
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh blamed governor VP Singh Badnore for sitting on the amendment Bills instead of forwarding them for presidential approval, even though the Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed the Bills last year. (HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
Will move SC if President doesn’t give assent to Punjab amendments: CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Reiterating that his government was opposed to the Centre’s farm laws, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Government of India to scrap the legislation and bring in new laws after fresh discussions on the issue with farmers
Since the state government recently enacted a law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana domicile candidates, the provision in the sports university Bill runs contrary to it. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (in pic) referred the Bill to a select committee. (HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
Sports university of Haryana Bill referred to select committee

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The reintroduced Bill carried a controversial provision (clause 6) which said no special provision for employment or admission of women, persons with disabilities or of persons belonging to weaker sections, Scheduled Castes shall be made on the ground of domicile
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with mediapersons and district administration officials through video conferencing in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
(Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Night curfew from 9pm in Punjab districts amid Covid surge

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh warns of tougher measures in next few days to tackle dangerous Covid situation
