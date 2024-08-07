Mother held for killing 2 minor girls in Ambala

Nearly a week after two minor sisters were found dead at their house in Ambala, the police on Tuesday stated that they have arrested their mother for the brutal murder of the duo. The accused is a resident of Ambala City. Nearly a week after two minor sisters were found dead at their house in Ambala, the police on Tuesday stated that they have arrested their mother for the brutal murder of the duo. The accused is a resident of Ambala City. (Representational image)

On July 31, two sisters aged 11 and six were found dead at their house under mysterious circumstances with strangulation marks. The bodies were found by their elder brother while the parents were away at work. Based on the allegations by the family, a neighbour was detained for having a money dispute with them and a case was registered against him.

However, sources said that during investigation, he was found to be innocent, and the suspicion was raised on their parents.

On Monday, the police detained their mother for questioning during which she confessed to killing her daughters reportedly over domestic dispute.

Ambala ASP Srishti Gupta said she was arrested and presented before a court on Tuesday that sent her to two days of remand.

“The cause of death was found to be strangulation. We will probe the reason behind the murder and recreate the crime scene during her remand,” she added.