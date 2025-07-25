MP report card: Curtailing debate in House undermines spirit of democracy: Jai Parkash

Congress veteran and former Union minister Jai Parkash is a fourth-term MP from Hisar. As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at his performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. Congress veteran and former Union minister Jai Parkash is a fourth-term MP from Hisar. (Sourced)

How do you look at your experience in the first year of the 18th Lok Sabha?

As a member of the opposition, I am committed to raising the issues of farmers, labourers, wrestlers, and other sections of society inside and outside Parliament. I have spent 100% of the MPLAD funds in the first year. My focus remains on providing electricity connections in dhanis, water tankers in villages and construction of community halls for all classes.

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

Winning the Lok Sabha election for the fourth term from the Hisar constituency is no less than a dream for a person who comes from a farming community. I was able to draw the attention of the House towards rising crime, unemployment, farmers’ and labourers’ distress in the state. In the previous session, no discussion was held on rising inflation, and the government failed to give a concrete reply on steps taken to ensure that farmers get a minimum support price (MSP) on crops. My party is continuing its fight to save the constitution and people’s democratic rights, which are under threat under the current regime.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

The decline in the number of House sittings is a dangerous trend being done by the ruling BJP to avoid addressing and giving replies on pressing national issues. Curtailed sittings give members less time to raise our issues, and this is exactly what this government wants. Parliament is a platform for debate and legislation, and reducing its sittings reflects adversely on the spirit of democracy. The treasury benches should cooperate with the opposition and solve the issues amicably.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

The effective ways to raise people’s voice are zero hour, starred and unstarred questions, calling attention motions, and debates. We can also address issues in the district development, coordination and monitoring (DISHA) meetings.

What difference have you made to your constituency in the last one year, and what do you plan to do in the remaining term as MP?

Over the last few years, as an MP and as well as MLA, my focus has remained on promoting developmental structure and ensuring my constituents get their share in development from the Centre as well as from the state. Our United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had approved an airport at Hisar, but this government got a licence for an aerodrome. I have raised this issue inside and outside the parliament. Addressing rising unemployment, railway connectivity, farmers’ crop compensation not given by the insurance companies, and restoration of student body polls in the state will figure in my plans for the remaining term.