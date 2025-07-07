MP report card: Sittings enough if Opposition allows House to work without disruptions, says Anurag Thakur

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at four-time MP Anurag Thakur’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at four-time MP Anurag Thakur’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. (HT File)

How would you describe your first-year experience?

The year has brought an enriching experience for me. The party entrusted me to start the debate by thanksgiving motion. I spoke on the budget, all important debates, be it triple talaq or constitutional debate. I am part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of ‘One Nation, One Election’. I was also part of the MPs delegation that went on the four-nation tour post Operation Sindoor. The party has given me enough work. I was made a star campaigner by the party.

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

The budget speech that I made set the narrative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself tweeted my speech and his tweet came as a pat on the back which for me personally was the high point. Congress had tried to create a “fake narrative” on the Constitution and caste census which I had countered.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

The sittings are enough if the House is allowed to work effectively by the Opposition. This is my fourth term and I think the sittings are enough. Opposition mostly disrupts the House for non-issues and whenever they stage a walkout, they lose an opportunity to raise an issue.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

From Zero Hour to Rule 377 to special mentions, participation in short debates along with Question Hour — these are ways one can use to raise the issues of public participation. If one is present in the House, there is no dearth of opportunities to raise issues.

What constituency-specific issues were raised by you and what are your plans ahead?

The rail budget for Himachal Pradesh has seen a significant increase, with a focus on strengthening rail infrastructure. This includes the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri line and the upgrade of four railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme. The Nangal-Talwara rail line project, where land acquisition was previously halted, has been revived and is back on track after Centre took up the issue with Punjab. Apart from this, four-lane work between Mataur and Shimla is on track that will improve connectivity with Kangra and I am working on the four-lane road from Jalandhar to Nadaun in Hamirpur. For the rest of the term, my priority would be to strengthen infrastructure, road and railway network and health and education. Getting big projects will mean employment opportunities for our youth.