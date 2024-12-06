MP Manish Tewari flags urbanisation around Chandigarh in Lok Sabha

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Thursday raised concerns in the Lok Sabha about rapid urbanisation around Chandigarh’s periphery and the measures taken to address it. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari also enquired about the steps to preserve Chandigarh’s planned urban heritage and the possibility of a comprehensive policy framework, balancing urbanisation, environmental sustainability and agricultural preservation. (ANI File Photo)

Tewari questioned whether the Union government was aware of challenges arising in peri-urban areas like Kharar, including ecological imbalance, biodiversity loss, water table depletion and rising pollution levels.

He also enquired about the steps to preserve Chandigarh’s planned urban heritage and the possibility of a comprehensive policy framework, balancing urbanisation, environmental sustainability and agricultural preservation.

In response, Tokhan Sahu, minister of state for housing and urban affairs, explained that urban planning was the responsibility of urban local bodies (ULBs) and urban development authorities under the 12th Schedule of the Constitution. He added that the Government of India supported states through interventions and advisories.

Sahu highlighted that the Chandigarh Master Plan, notified in 2015, regulated land use and development in an orderly manner. The Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 identified heritage zones, precincts and buildings, with specific regulations to safeguard them. The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had also been constituted to protect the city’s heritage, he explained.

Regarding Punjab, Sahu stated that the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, regulated land use within a 16-km periphery of Chandigarh to prevent unauthorised and unplanned development.

Also, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Regional Plan (2008–2058) was notified to ensure systematic development in the region, covering areas like Kharar, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and New Chandigarh. Six other Master Plans were also created, specifying zones for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional purposes while accounting for infrastructure needs.

Master Plans and building regulations, such as the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Building Rules 2021, include safeguards for ecological balance, water conservation and pollution control. “Mandatory provisions for rainwater harvesting and green belts along major roads aim to address environmental concerns. Eco-sensitive zones, forest areas and natural drains have been marked for preservation in these plans,” he added.