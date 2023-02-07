Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Musharraf broke from the past to reach out to India: Hurriyat

Musharraf broke from the past to reach out to India: Hurriyat

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Parvez Musharraf broke from the past to reach out to Government India with an open mind to resolve the Kashmir issue, while putting the spotlight on the aspirations and sentiments of the people of J&K as important stakeholders of the conflict, said the Hurriyat.

Former Pakistan president and ex-army chief General Parvez Musharraf passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 79, at his residence in Dubai on Sunday. (AFP)
Former Pakistan president and ex-army chief General Parvez Musharraf passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 79, at his residence in Dubai on Sunday. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday condoled the demise of former Pakistan president and ex-army chief General Parvez Musharraf, saying the latter approached the Kashmir issue with an open mind and put spotlight on aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat expressed condolences to the family of Musharraf after his demise on Sunday in Dubai following a prolonged illness at the age of 79.

“Parvez Musharraf broke from the past to reach out to Government India with an open mind to resolve the Kashmir issue, while putting the spotlight on the aspirations and sentiments of the people of J&K as important stakeholders of the conflict,” the conglomerate said in a statement.

It said that Musharraf’s initiative was reciprocated in kind by late Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who the Hurriyat said, was a wise and humane leader.

“And for the first time, Kashmiri leadership on both sides of the line of divide got an opportunity to talk and listen to each other and put their perspective and aspirations before both the governments of India and Pakistan in the ensuing talks,” the Hurriyat, led by Mirwaiz, said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, considered a moderate separatist leader, has been under house detention since August 5, 2019 when the special status of J&K was revoked and the region bifurcated into two union territories.

Mirwaiz had led a group of separatists to hold talks with Indian government over Kashmir in New Delhi in 2004 and met then PM Vajpayee. In 2005, the conglomerate met Parvez Musharraf in Pakistan. The separatist amalgam said it was extremely sad especially for the people of J&K that the process got derailed over time and the opportunity lost.

On Sunday, the People’s Democratic Party said Musharraf was the only president or general of Pakistan who tried for a solution of Kashmir issue with India acceptable to all the three parties, including people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Musharraf only Pak leader who engaged with mainstream Kashmir leaders: Omar National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said Musharraf was the only Pakistan leader willing to meet mainstream leaders of J&K.

“Parvez Musharraf died, largely unlamented even in his own country. For all his faults & his troubling legacy, I will always remember him as the only Pakistani leader willing to meet & engage with mainstream Kashmiri leaders from India, much to the horror of Hurriyat leaders,” Omar said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

“His solution for the ‘Kashmir issue’ put the interests of people of J&K at the forefront while being realistic that the framework must ensure that neither India nor Pakistan ‘lost face’. It didn’t happen & we are where we are today. May Allah grant him place in Jannat, ” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out