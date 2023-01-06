NABI, Mohali, gets genome editing and training centre

Union minister of earth sciences and science and technology Jitendra Singh inaugurated the National Genome Editing and Training Centre (NGETC) and International Conference on Food and Nutritional Security 2023 on Thursday at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI). The centre is expected to empower researchers by providing them training and guidance about its know-how and application in crops.

Bapu Dham Colony gets tubewell and booster

Chandigarh City mayor Sarabjit Kaur on Thursday inaugurated the newly-constructed tubewell and booster at Ramleela Ground, Phase-3, Bapudham Colony. The tubewell and booster, which has a capacity of 1 lakh gallon, was provided from the mayor and senior deputy and ward development funds amounting to ₹73.10 lakh. The same comes in the backdrop of complaints about low-pressure water supply in their area.

Man loses ₹95,000 to fraudulent withdrawal

Panchkula A 50-year-old Pinjore resident lost ₹95,000 in a fraudulent ATM transaction. The complainant, Anil Kumar, told the police two men changed his ATM card with another card and noted his pin when he was withdrawing money at a Pinjore ATM and later withdrew the money from his account. A case was registered against the unidentified accused.

Man held with 12.5 gm heroin

Panchkula Police’s anti-narcotics cell arrested an Amritsar-based man after recovering 12.5 gm of heroin. The accused, Virender Kumar, was arrested while police were patrolling near the railway crossing in Sector 19, when they noticed a man walking near the railway line.A case under NDPS Act was registered.

Second arrest made in P’kula illicit liquor case

Panchkula Crime branch of Panchkula arrested the second accused in the case of illicit liquor. The arrested person has been identified by the police as Sandeep from village Chidaana in district Sonepat. A truck had earlier on January 2 had been stopped at a barricade, and upon checking, police had found 796 boxes of illicit liquor. Police had arrested the owner, Parveen Kumar, from Mayur Vihar in Sonepat on Thursday.

PU institutes an annual award

Chandigarh Panjab University has instituted an annual Shiv Nath Rai Kohli Memorial Mid-Career Best Scientist Award comprising cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a plaque with citation from researchers in institutions of higher learning located in Chandigarh or Punjab. The university has also invited nominations/applications for the award for the 2022 award. It is open in any field of sciences, humanities, medicine, commerce, business management, sports, computers, engineering and others.

‘Startup Community’ to come up in EDC Building

Chandigarh In an effort to establish Chandigarh as a preferred IT startup destination and to develop a support ecosystem for the young startups, a ‘Startup Community’ will be created in Entrepreneur Development Centre (EDC) Building. The community will enable startups to have access to resources, mentors, and networking opportunities that can help them succeed. In a recently held meeting between startupreneurs at EDC Building and Rupesh Kumar, director, information technology, UT, it has been decided that a monthly meeting is to be held for strengthening the ecosystem for IT startups and young entrepreneurs at EDC Building

DLSA holds quarterly meet

Mohali The local District Legal Services Authority on Thursday organised its quarterly meeting under the chairpersonship of SAS Nagar district and sessions judge Harpal Singh. Work done by body during the previous quarter was assessed in the meeting.Giving out details, Harpal Singh said services were provided to 181 legal-aid seekers during the last quarter. Besides, sensitisation programmes in the last quarter were organised for investigating officers to encourage compliance of Supreme Court of India’s directions regarding legal aid to the persons at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages.