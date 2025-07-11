National Mazdoor Conference demand hike in medical allowance

President of the National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) Subash Shastri on Thursday urged upon the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah to increase the monthly medical allowance of pensioners from the existing ₹300 to ₹1,000 in the line with other union territories across the country. NMC president also demanded a 2% in HRA for Jammu and Kashmir employees pointing out that the DA has already crossed 50% threshold which warrants a revision. (File)

In a statement issued here, Shastri appealed implementation of this enhancement to bring JKUT at par with Ladakh which had raised the allowance to ₹1,000 per month from April 1, 2020.

Shastri said that the current ₹300 medical allowance has remained unchanged for over two decades despite the steep rise in medicine costs and other medical expenses. He said the hike would provide much needed relief to pensioners grappling with increase health care expenditure.

He also demanded a 2% in HRA for Jammu and Kashmir employees pointing out that the DA has already crossed 50% threshold which warrants a revision.

Further Shastri pressed the centre to release 18 months of pending DA arrears from January to June 2021 stating that three instalments were withheld during the period. He called for their immediate disbursal to benefit employees and pensioners who have been awaiting the dues for over three years.

Shastri further demanded immediate regularisation of the services of all daily rated workers under SRO 64,an early release of 4% DA due from July 1st in favour of both central/states and JKUT employees and pensioners beside appointment of chairman and other members of the 8th pay commission and setting up of National Wage Commission to evolve national Wage policy thorough out the country once for all and declare Jammu and Srinagar cities as B-1City.