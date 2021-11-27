National Milk Day celebrated at ICAR-NDRI, Karnal

The ICAR-NDRI, Karnal on Friday celebrated the birth centenary of the father of white revolution and the ‘Milk Man of India’ Dr Verghese Kurien by conducting a webinar on ‘sustainable development in dairy sector-clean milk production’.

During the webinar, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, secretary of the department of agricultural research and education (DARE) and the director general of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research stressed on the importance of the theme of the webinar and launched a mobile app ‘MILKSAFECON’ for clean milk production.

The speakers said the responsibility of the scientists should be oriented towards developing an action plan on what strategies are required to be taken up for increasing the share of India in the international milk market and more national awareness campaigns need to be organised on a continuous basis.

In his address, Dr Mohapatra appreciated the 11.5 times increase in milk production in India since 1951 to 198 MT, though low productivity of dairy animals still remains an important concern.

The webinar was attended by nearly 1,500 participants as panellists, on YouTube, Facebook and groups of farmers in KVKs and dairy entrepreneurs.

Dr MS Chauhan, director and vice-chancellor of NDRI, Karnal stressed on the importance of clean milk products and how NDRI has been engaged in developing technologies to detect adulteration in milk.

The NDRI also carried out tests of the milk samples to make people aware of adulteration in the milk.

Of the 61 samples analysed, 21% were found deficient in fat and SNF. But no adulteration was detected in the tested samples.