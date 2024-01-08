National School Games: Gujarat steals the show with 24-0 win over Vidya Bharathi

The second day of the ongoing 67th National School Games saw a series of strong performances with Gujarat stealing the show with a huge 24-0 win over Vidya Bharathi . Players in action during a football match at PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday.The second day of the ongoing 67th National School Games saw a series of strong performances with Gujarat stealing the show with a huge 24-0 win over Vidya Bharathi . (Manish//HT)

Punjab won 2-0 against Bihar with Jobanpreet Kaur netting both goals; Maharashtra won two games, defeating CISCE 3-0 and Chhattisgarh2-0 respectively; Tamil Nadu continued their domineering performance with a yet another impressive 7-1 win against IBSO.

Team CBSE also registered a power-packed 9-0 win over Vidya Bharti, Jharkhand beat Kerala 3-1, Delhi beat IPSC 1-0, Haryana defeated Chandigarh 3-1, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir tied 1-1. ICSCE defeated Telangana 7-0, and West Bengal defeated CBMC 6-1.

Meanwhile, in karate, Punjab won three golds and one silver. Abhi Kumar Shastri won Punjab’s first gold medal in the 35 kg karate under-19 boys’ competition by defeating Delhi’s Hemant Kashap. The third place was won by Suraj Deora of Assam. Nisha from Punjab defeated Jasmin of Haryana in the 52 kg weight category in the under-19 girls’ karate competition. Third place winner was Hazarika from Assam.

In the karate under 19 girls in the 60 kg weight category, Anshika Bhardwaj of Punjab defeated Assam’s Angkita to win the gold medal.

In judo as well Punjab appeared to be in top form with Sahil from the state taking the first place in the Under-17 Boys’ 40 kg weight category, Delhi’s Raj came second, and Praveen Kumar of Telangana came third.

In the 45 kg category, too Punjab secured the top spot with Raghu Mehra clinching the gold. Kipa Chingpa of Arunachal Pradesh came second, and Manish of Vidya Bharati came third.

In the girls’ under-17 44 kg category, Garima of Haryana stood first, Samita of West Bengal stood second and Ankita of Himachal Pradesh stood third. In the 70 kg category, Kanwarpreet Kaur of Punjab secured the first position and won the gold medal, Diwansi Miglani from Chandigarh was second and Mamata of Rajasthan was third.